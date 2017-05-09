Middlesbrough have certainly not enjoyed their return to the Premier League this season and their inevitable relegation fate was sealed on Monday night as they lost 3-0 to title-chasing Chelsea.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic saw the Blues claim all three points in what will go down as possibly the most one-sided game of the season.

A virtuoso performance from midfield maestro Cesc Fabregas - who recorded two assists - stole a host of the headlines, particularly as the Spaniard became the first player to record ten assists in six different seasons.

But, one of Boro's men ensured that the former Arsenal and Barcelona star would not be at the forefront of the discussions after the game with Brad Guzan turning in a truly dreadful performance.

The American goalkeeper - who is only in the side due to the absence of Victor Valdes - was nutmegged for all three of Chelsea's goals, cementing his reputation as one of the division's poorest between the sticks.

Guzan was awful in Aston Villa's relegation season in 2015/16 so it is no surprise that his flaws were targeted by Antonio Conte's stars.

Alonso's one was perhaps the worst, given the acute angle of the effort and Twitter, like always, showed no mercy towards the Boro man.

Poor old Guzan, although, he's lucky none of the Chelsea players shouted nuts as the ball flew into the net - they were probably too busy thinking about the title.

The Blues need just one more win to make the fantasy come to fruition and Tony Pulis' West Brom are next up on Friday evening.

As for Guzan, well, his next goalkeeping coach should do less work on his reflexes and much more on eradicating the gaping hole between his legs.

