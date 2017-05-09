Tony Adams hasn’t had a great time in Spain as manager of Granada, has he?

Five games, five defeats, one goal scored, 13 goals conceded as his side have been relegated.

And, although they were already relegated, things got a lot worse for the Arsenal legend last weekend.

His Granada side hosted Real Madrid as they attempted to finish the season with a bit of pride.

However, 140 seconds into the clash and Granada found themselves 1-0 down to a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Madrid.

They went on to lose 4-0 and Adams cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

While Granada supporters will no doubt be criticising Adams for his management during his short spell in charge, it seems it’s not just his own supporters that are giving him a hard time.

That’s because, whilst he was on the touchline against Real Madrid, he was mocked by an opposition player from the bench.

According to Movistar+, Madrid substitute Isco decided he would troll the former defender for his attire.

After Adams took off his jacket revealing his waistcoat, Isco reportedly shouted “Waiter! I’ll have a Coca-Cola,” signifying that Adams looked like he should work in a restaurant - much to the delight of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Hilarious? Harsh? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Watch: The Madrid bench mock Tony Adams

Take a look:

If Adams had his way, though, he would be managing Isco. After the game, he asked Zinedine Zidane if he could swap teams with him.

"No disrespect to Zidane,” Adams said, “but swap teams please."

Hmmm, we’re not sure the Madrid players would be too impressed to swap Zidane for Adams.

