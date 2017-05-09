GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Jamie Carragher slams Man United's away tactics as embarrassing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal and Manchester United clashed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a battle that had serious effects on the top-four. 

Arsene Wenger's side won comfortably 2-0, but the game lacked any real intensity and has been described by pundits since as one similar to a pre-season friendly. 

The two teams have had one of the most heated rivalries in the past, with both teams on top of English football throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. 

Article continues below

However, it's died down a bit since then, and on Sunday, both teams were fighting to put pressure on the Premier League's top-four, rather than challenging for the title themselves. 

The result boosted Arsenal's hope for Champions League football. They remain in sixth following the win but are now just two points behind United, and six behind Manchester City in fourth. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The Gunners also have a game in hand on City, so could move to within three points of an all important Champions League spot with just three games left to play. 

The loss dented United's hope of finishing in the top-four. They may now rely on winning the Europa League to gain automatic qualification to the group stages of Europe's elite competition next season.

Jose Mourinho's side play the second leg of their semi-final tie against Celta Vigo on Thursday and take a 1-0 advantage into the game at Old Trafford. They are favourites to reach the final and face either Ajax or Lyon at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.   

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

After another disappointing performance against domestic rivals, Jamie Carragher slammed Mourinho's approach to big games.

The pundit, who was speaking on Monday Night Football, labelled United's tactics away to the top six teams this season as "embarrassing".

"For Manchester United with the manager they have, the players on the pitch, the money they spend it is embarrassing really that they can't score a goal in those games."

Mourinho's side have now played four out of five games away to the league's top six sides and scored no goals.   

They were heavily beaten 4-0 by Chelsea early in the season and also failed to score against City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.  

In these four games, United only registered 11 shots on target across 360 minutes.

And Carragher blames the Portuguese manager for this poor stat.

"Jose Mourinho, whenever he is in a game that he feels is 50-50 or maybe the opposition have the slight edge on them, his first thought is to nullify, kill the game."

This is not the first season Mourinho has used the tactic. He was often seen to do it while in charge of Chelsea, Inter Milan and occasionally even at Real Madrid.  

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

He was more successful using it with those sides and this term it may have backfired. The lack of challenge his side puts in away to the other top six teams may have damaged United's hope of securing much-needed Champions League football next season. 

Will United qualify for the Champions League? Have your say in the comments below. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jose Mourinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again