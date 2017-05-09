Arsenal and Manchester United clashed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a battle that had serious effects on the top-four.

Arsene Wenger's side won comfortably 2-0, but the game lacked any real intensity and has been described by pundits since as one similar to a pre-season friendly.

The two teams have had one of the most heated rivalries in the past, with both teams on top of English football throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Article continues below

However, it's died down a bit since then, and on Sunday, both teams were fighting to put pressure on the Premier League's top-four, rather than challenging for the title themselves.

The result boosted Arsenal's hope for Champions League football. They remain in sixth following the win but are now just two points behind United, and six behind Manchester City in fourth.

Article continues below

The Gunners also have a game in hand on City, so could move to within three points of an all important Champions League spot with just three games left to play.

The loss dented United's hope of finishing in the top-four. They may now rely on winning the Europa League to gain automatic qualification to the group stages of Europe's elite competition next season.



Jose Mourinho's side play the second leg of their semi-final tie against Celta Vigo on Thursday and take a 1-0 advantage into the game at Old Trafford. They are favourites to reach the final and face either Ajax or Lyon at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

After another disappointing performance against domestic rivals, Jamie Carragher slammed Mourinho's approach to big games.

The pundit, who was speaking on Monday Night Football, labelled United's tactics away to the top six teams this season as "embarrassing".

"For Manchester United with the manager they have, the players on the pitch, the money they spend it is embarrassing really that they can't score a goal in those games."

Mourinho's side have now played four out of five games away to the league's top six sides and scored no goals.

They were heavily beaten 4-0 by Chelsea early in the season and also failed to score against City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

In these four games, United only registered 11 shots on target across 360 minutes.

And Carragher blames the Portuguese manager for this poor stat.

"Jose Mourinho, whenever he is in a game that he feels is 50-50 or maybe the opposition have the slight edge on them, his first thought is to nullify, kill the game."

This is not the first season Mourinho has used the tactic. He was often seen to do it while in charge of Chelsea, Inter Milan and occasionally even at Real Madrid.

He was more successful using it with those sides and this term it may have backfired. The lack of challenge his side puts in away to the other top six teams may have damaged United's hope of securing much-needed Champions League football next season.

Will United qualify for the Champions League? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms