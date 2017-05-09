GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

John Terry and Gary Cahill in heartwarming exchange during 3-0 win over Middlesbrough

John Terry's announcement that he was finally leaving Chelsea was a rather sad occasion for those attached to the London club.

Sure, the centre-half is not really part of the first-team fold anymore but his sheer presence and impact in the dressing room will truly be missed next season.

Terry ranks as possibly the finest defender to grace the Premier League since its inception in 1992, winning every major accolade there is.

Towards the end of the season, Antonio Conte has given the Chelsea legend sporadic run outs in order for the fans to pay tribute to perhaps their finest ever player.

In the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night, Terry was brought on late in the second-half for David Luiz and what followed his entrance onto the pitch was truly heartwarming stuff.

The fans, of course, showed their appreciation for the 36-year-old but it was an interaction between him and Gary Cahill which summed up his status at the club.

Terry, upon entering the pitch, was offered the captain's armband by his colleague and after initially refusing, he finally obliged and put it on for what will be one of his last times.

Naturally, Twitter users caught eye of the interaction and reacted to a truly classy moment between two outstanding defenders.

Yet another fitting tribute to a true legend of the club. It also seems inevitable that the Blues will seal the Premier League title to allow Terry to depart on the highest note possible.

The Englishman played every minute during their last Premier League success in 2014/15 but now, with Cahill, Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake all ahead of him, his choice to leave is the right one.

