Football

Antonio Conte with a brilliant gesture towards Middlesbrough fans after 3-0 loss to Chelsea

Football News
Antonio Conte edged ever closer to the Premier League title on Monday night, a resounding success in his maiden season in England's top-flight.

The Blues were victorious over Middlesbrough, winning 3-0 and condemning their opponents to relegation in the process.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic sealed the emphatic victory in which Cesc Fabregas ran the show in midfield after coming in for the injured N'Golo Kante.

Conte received masses of support from Chelsea fans throughout the match, all acknowledging the fantastic impact the Italian has had since his arrival in the summer.

Despite the euphoric feeling around Stamford Bridge, the former Juventus manager still kept himself humble and after the final whistle, he shook hands with Boro's players and staff - as well as applauding the travelling support.

Asked about his post-match actions, Conte said, via Gazette Live: "I think in this case it's important to celebrate your win, for us to win today means we are very close to winning the title.

"That would be a great achievement and for me, in my first season, it would be great if I can do this.

"But at the same time I think it's great to see a team that got relegated and to see their fans.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

"They clapped the players, the players stayed there and received the clap, and also they clapped the fans.

"I think that it's important at this moment to celebrate your win but also show respect - and to clap in this kind of situation, it can only happen in England.

"I don't remember it happening in Italy, it's difficult to see a team who've been relegated and for the players to receive this. It's great - a beautiful moment for the world, for football.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

For this reason I felt in my heart to go and to clap these fans and to tell them 'good luck for next season', to every single player."

Many viewers were purring on Twitter after the performance and they also acknowledged the manager's actions.

A victory over West Brom on Friday evening will secure the title for Chelsea with two games to spare.

Eden Hazard
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Middlesbrough

