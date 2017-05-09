The Haye vs Bellew fight was one of the sporting highlights of the year so far as the epic bout saw Bellew best his fierce rival after 11 heart-pounding rounds of total non-stop action.

David Haye is making steady progress on his recovery after damaging his right Achilles in the sixth round of the fight with reports emerging that he has now taken off the protective boot and will now put his fitness to test on the Great Wall of China, where he will be heading for vacation to recuperate.

It seemed at the time as though the injury was career-threatening, but his trainer Shane McGuigan remains positive about the heavyweight's potential return to the ring.

In an exclusive with Sky Sports, McGuigan said: "The boot is off, he's recovering, he's started to walk.

"In fact, he's gone to China to walk the Great Wall, two days after getting out of the boot.

"He's a mad man, but fair dos, he's gone off on his holidays and he deserves it. A hard fight and hopefully we can rebuild and come again."

McGuigan was faced with a tough dilemma after Haye’s Achilles gave way in the 6th round and could have decided to pull his fighter from the clash, but chose to continue for 5 more rounds.

"I don't think I'll ever be involved in a fight like that ever again," said McGuigan. "Couldn't script it, but once his Achilles went, it was just sink or swim and I gave him the option to continue.

"It could have been his last fight. For what I knew, he might not come back, although signs are positive that he is going to recover.

"At the time it was a crisis situation, so I wanted him to go out and be proud of his career, and go out and give it all he's got. He certainly did that and he gained a lot of fans, people who were writing him off, saying that he had no guts, no heart."

Should Haye manage to recover, a rematch with Bellew could be on the cards and McGuigan is confident that his ace boxer can take on any heavyweight contender in the world when he’s fully fit.

"Let's hope he can recover, come back, and train up for some massive fights," said McGuigan. "He's overcome a lot of obstacles in his life up to this day and straight away after he had the surgery, [he said] 'we're coming back'.

"He's definitely got the hunger there and he loves the sport, and he's willing to give it his all and make sure he's giving his career the best opportunity.

"It's sad to see it happen with Tony Bellew, but if he can get himself right, if he can get that Achilles right, then he's a danger to anyone."

