Lionel Messi is believed by many to be the best football player on the planet. Many fans also believe he is the greatest of all time.

His technical ability is unmatched and for most, it comes down to a battle between him and Cristiano Ronaldo over the crown for football's current best player.

In fact, those two have won the Ballon d'Or nine times between them and since 2008, no other player has got close.

Playing against Messi is a once in a lifetime experience for some players, so naturally, many will desperately try to swap shirts with him at the end of the game.

What we don't normally think about though, is what the Barcelona man does with all the shirts he receives in a swap for his own.

Well, wonder no more, because the Argentine has posted a photo on Instagram showing off his extensive shirt collection, and there are some very famous football names in there.

Messi has a whole room dedicated to the shirts he's swapped during his professional career that began way back in 2004.

Legends like Francesco Totti, Raul, Thierry Henry and his idol, Pablo Aimar, have all swapped with the forward, many perhaps before Messi's star grew to the height it is now.

It's also interesting to see that the 29-year-old has kept some of his shirts for himself. There are four directly behind where he's sat, two from Barcelona and two from Argentina.

Manuel Lanzini's West Ham shirt is also very close to the centre, which is a huge compliment to the 24-year-old.

It's also interesting to note that there is not a single Ronaldo shirt in the picture. Perhaps it's just out of shot, or perhaps the two have never even swapped.

They have played each other on countless occasions in both La Liga and the Champions League, but maybe Messi just really wanted someone else's shirt on every occasion.

