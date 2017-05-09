When Gary Neville left England to pursue a managerial career in Spain, Sky Sports viewers quickly began to miss the former Manchester United players punditry.

Luckily for them, he only lasted four months in the Valencia dugout, before returning to TV again this season.

Although he had a shocking time as a head coach in La Liga, failing to win any of his first nine games in charge, Sky viewers still love the analysis he brings each week.

Article continues below

On Monday Night Football, Chelsea hosted Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were looking for a win to edge closer to the Premier League title, and their opponents needed to avoid defeat to have any chance of surviving relegation.

However, the game went as many expected, and Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners, sending Middlesbrough back down to the Championship, just nine months after they came up.

Article continues below

Aitor Karanka had struggled to get his side performing in the Premier League, before being dismissed in March.

Steve Agnew took over as caretaker manager, but couldn't inspire a great escape and Middlesbrough have become the second side to be relegated this season.

They've scored just 26 goals this term and conceded almost double, letting in 48. Although they've been leaking goals all season, Neville suggested that it's up front where the problem lies.

Alvaro Negredo often cut a lone figure up top, playing far ahead of his two wingers.

Neville believes that playing the Spaniard with a partner would be far more effective than having him as a lone striker.

It's all well and good passing judgement on another manager's squad choice, but it appears Neville did not take his own advice.

While in charge of Valencia, the ex-Manchester United man made the same mistake. And he's got enough awareness to admit it too.

"I think Negredo could score goals but he probably would need a partner now, which begs the question why I didn't put a partner up with him at Valencia," he said on Sky.

"People are looking at me now saying: 'Hold on a minute, you played this guy up front on his own!'"

At least he can laugh at himself.

Was Gary Neville the worst manager in La Liga history? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms