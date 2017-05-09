GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Gary Neville digs himself out for making mistake with Alvaro Negredo at Valencia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Gary Neville left England to pursue a managerial career in Spain, Sky Sports viewers quickly began to miss the former Manchester United players punditry. 

Luckily for them, he only lasted four months in the Valencia dugout, before returning to TV again this season. 

Although he had a shocking time as a head coach in La Liga, failing to win any of his first nine games in charge, Sky viewers still love the analysis he brings each week.   

Article continues below

On Monday Night Football, Chelsea hosted Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were looking for a win to edge closer to the Premier League title, and their opponents needed to avoid defeat to have any chance of surviving relegation.   

However, the game went as many expected, and Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners, sending Middlesbrough back down to the Championship, just nine months after they came up.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Aitor Karanka had struggled to get his side performing in the Premier League, before being dismissed in March.  

Steve Agnew took over as caretaker manager, but couldn't inspire a great escape and Middlesbrough have become the second side to be relegated this season.    

They've scored just 26 goals this term and conceded almost double, letting in 48. Although they've been leaking goals all season, Neville suggested that it's up front where the problem lies.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Alvaro Negredo often cut a lone figure up top, playing far ahead of his two wingers. 

Neville believes that playing the Spaniard with a partner would be far more effective than having him as a lone striker. 

It's all well and good passing judgement on another manager's squad choice, but it appears Neville did not take his own advice. 

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

While in charge of Valencia, the ex-Manchester United man made the same mistake. And he's got enough awareness to admit it too.

"I think Negredo could score goals but he probably would need a partner now, which begs the question why I didn't put a partner up with him at Valencia," he said on Sky.

"People are looking at me now saying: 'Hold on a minute, you played this guy up front on his own!'"

At least he can laugh at himself.   

Was Gary Neville the worst manager in La Liga history? Have your say in the comments below.   

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Chelsea
Valencia
Football
Premier League
Middlesbrough
Gary Neville
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again