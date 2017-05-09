GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Diego Costa finally addresses China rumours

It looks as if Diego Costa will enjoy a fairytale ending if he does leave Chelsea this summer.

The Blues can wrap up the title with victory over West Brom on Friday night after cruising to a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Tony Pulis' side can be difficult to beat, but not when their heads are already in Ibiza, so it's fair to say Antonio Conte's side are destined for glory. 

Costa opened the scoring after 23 minutes before Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic copied his foolproof tactic of aiming the ball at Brad Guzan's legs.

It's testament to Conte's man-management that he has effectively managed to sweep his row with the striker in January under the carpet.

Widespread reports suggested the pair were involved in a training ground bust-up after Costa's head was turned by interest from the Chinese Super League.

However, while Conte has definitely calmed the storm, a £76million switch to Tianjin Quanjian is still a strong possibility for the Spain international.

Tianjin are prepared to quadruple the 28-year-old's wages, so it would be hard to blame him if he did want to move to the Far East.

Costa's odd celebration 

And several fans picked up on his unusual celebration against Middlesbrough, as he was seen waving to the crowd.

A goodbye gesture? Not necessarily, given his remarks after the final whistle.

When pressed about his future, the former Atletico Madrid man gave an interesting comment about the continued speculation.

He's broken his silence 

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” he told DIRECTVSports, per the Evening Standard.

Whatever he says, few would be surprised to see him depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Costa has now joined an elite club of Chelsea players to score 20 goals in two separate seasons, Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and Didier Drogba the only other players to achieve the feat.

The club will waste no time in replacing him, however, with their interest in Romelu Lukaku further suggesting he is on his way out.

Who should Chelsea replace Costa with if he does go? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

