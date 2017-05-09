GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger admits he was surprised with his teams tunnel antics against Man United on Sunday

Arsenal and Manchester United clashed at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a game that was billed to have a big effect on the top-four.

The Gunners won 2-0, beating United thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck. Although it was a good victory for Arsenal, pundits suggested that is was a fairly disappointing game that was played with the intensity of a pre-season friendly.    

The two clubs played out a heated rivalry for much of the 1990s and early 2000s when both dominated domestic football.    

Last Sunday's game didn't exactly have the same feel to it. Arsenal's win took them to within two points of fifth-place United, and six points behind Manchester City.

Wenger's side also have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's team, so could be just three behind them and above United by the end of Wednesday night if they beat Southampton. 

Although the pace of the game angered former players Phil Neville and Martin Keown, who played for United and Arsenal during the times of the heated rivalry, it was what happened before hand that annoyed them even more.  

Both men expressed their displeasure at seeing a number of players from both teams embracing in the tunnel before kickoff.   

Nacho Monreal and David de Gea were amongst the offenders, who acted very differently to the likes of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira in 2005.

(FILES) Manchester United's Roy Keane (L

Speaking in his press conference this morning, Wenger admitted that the actions of some of his players surprised him on Sunday.

"The pundits are a bit surprised by that because 10 or 15 years ago that did not exist but it is an overall international thing," he said, as per the Mirror.   

"I am surprised as well but it does not stop players from concentrating on the game. It is part of the modern game."

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

The pre-match antics clearly didn't distract any of his team from the task at hand as they took all three points at home.

Wenger will be hopeful Arsenal can push on and win again tomorrow. If they do, they will put real pressure on the teams above them. 

Will Arsenal finish in the top four? Have your say in the comments below.

