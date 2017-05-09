GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kylian Mbappe .

Kylian Mbappe may be prevented from leaving Monaco

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe is destined for greatness.

The 18-year-old has been one of the key players behind Monaco's title charge this season.

Regardless of whether the principality club win Ligue 1, however, they are widely expected to cash in on their young talent.

Article continues below

Tiemoué Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva are likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, though Mbappe undoubtedly leads the way as a number of top European clubs continue to monitor his situation.

French football fans have been raving about the teenager all season, but it's his five goals in the Champions League that are perhaps the most significant. It just shows that he's already able to perform at the highest level and shouldn't have too many problems adapting to an even tougher league.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The story so far has been that Monaco are resigned to losing the starlet, albeit for upwards of £100million.

However, Goal have moved to clarify the situation, and it appears Leonardo Jardim's side are not actually in as strong a position as they would like to portray.

Monaco are holding the cards 

They are well aware that slapping a £100million tag on his head is unrealistic, but it's thought they are simply trying to price him out of a move so he'll be forced to sign a contract extension.

If he does commit, it will push his transfer fee up even higher in future markets.

No matter how highly-rated Mbappe may be, many clubs are hesitant about smashing the world record for such a young forward. As such, they're being scared off by Monaco's stance, even if their real valuation of him is significantly less than the one they've been peddling in the media.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-TOULOUSE

Monaco don't actually need the money just yet as they can always cash in on their other players.

So, what does Mbappe himself make of all this? His official decision won't come until the end of the campaign, but he's currently thought to be torn on whether to remain at the Stade Louis II for another season so he can further his development, or risk his reputation at a club like Real Madrid.

Understandably, he's going to have one eye on the 2018 World Cup in Russia having recently broken into the French national team.

Should Mbappe stay at Monaco? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
La Liga
Real Madrid
Ligue 1
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football
Manchester United
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again