Kylian Mbappe is destined for greatness.

The 18-year-old has been one of the key players behind Monaco's title charge this season.

Regardless of whether the principality club win Ligue 1, however, they are widely expected to cash in on their young talent.

Tiemoué Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva are likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, though Mbappe undoubtedly leads the way as a number of top European clubs continue to monitor his situation.

French football fans have been raving about the teenager all season, but it's his five goals in the Champions League that are perhaps the most significant. It just shows that he's already able to perform at the highest level and shouldn't have too many problems adapting to an even tougher league.

The story so far has been that Monaco are resigned to losing the starlet, albeit for upwards of £100million.

However, Goal have moved to clarify the situation, and it appears Leonardo Jardim's side are not actually in as strong a position as they would like to portray.

Monaco are holding the cards

They are well aware that slapping a £100million tag on his head is unrealistic, but it's thought they are simply trying to price him out of a move so he'll be forced to sign a contract extension.

If he does commit, it will push his transfer fee up even higher in future markets.

No matter how highly-rated Mbappe may be, many clubs are hesitant about smashing the world record for such a young forward. As such, they're being scared off by Monaco's stance, even if their real valuation of him is significantly less than the one they've been peddling in the media.

Monaco don't actually need the money just yet as they can always cash in on their other players.

So, what does Mbappe himself make of all this? His official decision won't come until the end of the campaign, but he's currently thought to be torn on whether to remain at the Stade Louis II for another season so he can further his development, or risk his reputation at a club like Real Madrid.

Understandably, he's going to have one eye on the 2018 World Cup in Russia having recently broken into the French national team.

