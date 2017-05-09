Alexis Sanchez is one of the highest rated players in the Premier League. At times, he has dragged Arsenal through this season.

He has 24 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions this term and he's also registered 12 assists.

With Arsenal struggling to finish the season in one of the top four positions, questions about his future have arisen.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the table, two points behind Manchester United in fifth. They do have a game in hand - against Southampton on Wednesday and could leapfrog the team they beat 2-0 on Sunday.

However, with Liverpool and Manchester City still above them in third and fourth, squeezing into the Champions League positions may be too much to ask at this late stage.

If Arsene Wenger's side don't secure elite European football for next year, then a player of Sanchez's quality and ambition will surely be tempted to look elsewhere to play at the top level.

He's out of contract next summer and if Arsenal don't tie him down soon, they risk losing him on a free transfer.

Another man who has spent a number of years at the top of his sport is sprinter Usain Bolt. The fastest man alive has Olympic gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

He is also a well-known United fan.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he offered some career advice to Arsenal's star player. When asked if he knew of Sanchez, Bolt replied:

"I know that he plays for Arsenal. He should leave!"

The Jamaican then went on to talk up the possibility of the Chilean joining his favourite team. You can see the whole interview below, where he talks about Sanchez around 2 minutes and 25 seconds in.

It's suggested that both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who is also out of contract next summer, are waiting to see if Wenger stays at Arsenal before deciding on their own futures.



The Frenchman, who's been in charge of the Gunners since 1996, was supposed to announce his future plans in March or April but has remained quiet.

Arsenal have the chance to finish this term with some silverware, as well place in next season's Champions League.

They play Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 27th, and should Wenger decide to leave after that, it would be the perfect send off.

