Chelsea took a huge step towards the Premier League title last night with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough that relegated their opponents in the process.

The Blues moved seven points clear of Tottenham thanks to the victory at Stamford Bridge and can become champions if they defeat West Brom on Friday night.

Winning the league with two games to spare shows just how good Chelsea have been this season and boss Antonio Conte has every reason to be pleased with his troops.

"I'm delighted for my players, they deserve this. We are showing that we deserve to win the league."

It's hard to argue with that assessment. Since changing to a 3-4-3 formation after their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal last September, Chelsea have been head and shoulders above their peers, reaching the FA Cup final too.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, it was always going to be a tough ask for the division's lowest scorers to pick up a win at Stamford Bridge and as a result, they find themselves back in the Championship next season.

After the long trip down from Teeside, the 'Boro fans had to watch their side soundly beaten and relegated before a long journey home. We can certainly think of better nights.

Conte must have felt their pain because the Italian made sure he shook hands with all the Middlesbrough players and joined in applauding their fans. Check out the video below:

As you can see, plenty of people loved Conte's class on Twitter:

The former Juventus manager has had a wildly successful first season in English football, but he isn't looking past West Brom or assuming they have done the job just yet.

"Now, we have taken another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom," Conte said after Monday's victory, which relegated Boro back to the Championship.

"We must try in the next game to become champions. West Brom will want to play a good game against us, but we are ready."

