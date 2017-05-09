GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Welbeck enjoy a sing off after training

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that could help decide who makes the Premier League's top-four. 

The Gunners and United, along with Manchester City and Liverpool, are all battling to secure Champions League football for next season. 

The win at the weekend means Arsenal are now just two points behind fifth place United and play their game in hand against Southampton on Wednesday. 

Should they win, they'll leapfrog Jose Mourinho's side and will be just three points behind City in fourth. 

As the season draws to a close with just three games left, it's too close to call at the top, and anyone of those four teams can finish in the Champions League positions. 

Arsenal players were clearly in a good mood following Sunday's crucial victory and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to Instagram to show him and one of his teammates in high spirits. 

Danny Welbeck joins Oxlade-Chamberlain on camera, having a sing off after training. In the video, the pair are dancing around, Welbeck in just his underwear, rapping a tune. 

They change the lyrics of the song 'playing sports' by J-Has to relate it to Arsenal, dropping the line 'she asks me what I do I said I play for the Gunners'. 

After a tough season, it's good to see that Arsenal players are still enjoying life off the pitch. Welbeck scored a crucial goal against his former club at the weekend and is clearly still celebrating more than 24 hours on.  

They'll be hoping to push on and take three more points when they travel to St Mary's tomorrow. Southampton will be a tough test for the Gunners, as Claude Puel's side are a solid outfit. 

Arsenal FC v Galatasaray AS - UEFA Champions League

They're currently 10th in the table, but a win could take them up to eighth. Wenger will have to be wary of their opponents who are hoping to finish the season strongly. 

If Arsenal drop any more points, their chances of finishing in the top-four will be very slim. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Danny Welbeck
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Manchester United
