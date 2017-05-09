GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho will demand more of his players .

Manchester United's style under Jose Mourinho summed up by one statistic

The success of Jose Mourinho's first season as Manchester United manager hangs in the balance as they prepare for their Europa League second leg.

The jury is out on what will have made a decent campaign for the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho will ultimately be judged on how much silverware he brings to Old Trafford, and he'll have done a pretty good job if he wins two trophies.

However, their Premier League season has been disappointing, to say the least.

Prior to the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, the Red Devils somehow managed to embark on the most underwhelming unbeaten run ever. They managed to draw 12 of those 25 games, leaving them fifth in the table and with a real battle on their hands to make the top four.

Admittedly, Mourinho has had an awful lot to do since taking over from Louis van Gaal.

Banishing LVG's pedestrian brand of football hasn't been easy.

At least with Mourinho, some of their more mundane performances can be put down to tactical nous, and there have been some fleeting glimpses of United playing the right way.

United's work-rate 

Ultimately, though, all he can ask of his players is that they at least try their very hardest to compete.

This brings us to the point of Mourinho constantly complaining about tiredness, when in fact it appears that his side have barely been running at all.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

The Mirror have picked up on some stats that suggest United players have actually been pretty lazy this term, covering fewer kilometres than any other Premier League side.

Mourinho's men have covered just over 3708km between them. Perhaps it's down to the nonchalant style of players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it's still a bit of a worrying trend.

Of course, it goes without saying that running doesn't necessarily equate to achieving anything. Champions-elect Chelsea are 13th in the table of kilometres covered, while Burnley are second.

If United are to blitz teams like they used to, however, it's one area where Mourinho will no doubt be looking for improvement.

Should Mourinho be proud of his first season at United? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

