It feels like the dust is still settling on the huge heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko which saw the former become a unified champion.

It was one of the best boxing matches in decades and many would argue the greatest heavyweight clash of all-time.

Around 90,000 people were going crazy inside Wembley stadium as they witnessed AJ get knocked down for the first time in his career, but five rounds later he would go on a rampage that secured victory.

However, it has been reported in recent days that Wladimir's brother Vitali - also a former world heavyweight champion - got into an altercation with Joshua after the fight.

While the initial details surrounding the drama were patchy, now a man from inside the Klitschko camp has shed some light on the situation.

Speaking to Boxing News in Las Vegas, Stitch Duran, the Klitschko cutman, said, “Johnathon [Banks, Wladimir’s trainer] was telling me something had happened. Johnathon’s response was when someone speaks real fast to him [Vitali], and maybe with a British accent, he responds according to what he hears.

"So I think Anthony Joshua, went over to congratulate Wladimir and said ‘effing good fight’ and Vitali picked up on just ‘effing,’ that’s what JB was telling me. He said he had to come in between them, he and Joshua have a good relationship and [Banks] stepped in…”

Stich went on to say that he would buy such a story, especially when you consider the electric atmosphere in the stadium which likely reached its apex at the climax of the bout.

“And it’s very likely. [It was very loud] I couldn’t even hear Michael Buffer, it was so loud,” Stich continued. “He’s still the big brother and he looks at him that way and he takes care of him.”

While it's doubtful the 6'6", former heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir needs his big brother to looks after him, it's still nice that he did.

