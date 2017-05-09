GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

.

Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard's extremely cold handshake after Madrid Open match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Maria Sharapova has had a lot on her plate recently and is not expected to be a happy camper, particularly not after losing in the second round of the Madrid Open in her supposed “comeback.”

And her opponent was none other than Eugenie Bouchard, who was particularly vocal about Sharapova’s controversial exploits, referring to her as a “cheater” prior to her return to competitive tennis in April after serving a 15-month doping ban.

Bouchard, ranked 60th in the world, overcame her bitter rival for the first time since stating the five-time Grand Slam winner should be permanently banned from tennis.

Article continues below

It's a view that plenty of others on the tour share and the Canadian received plenty of support ahead of the clash in Madrid.

"I definitely had some extra motivation going into today," Bouchard conceded at a post-match press conference.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

"I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck, players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me. So I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people. I really felt support.

"It showed me that most people have my opinion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."

Common courtesy and sportswomanship dictates that a truce must be called at the end of a tie, mostly in the form of a post-match handshake, maybe a hug or a kiss, but there was no love lost between the two as they approached the net post-match and, with steel in their eyes, briefly grasped hands in a visibly awkward show of good intent, before turning to the umpire.

Check that piece of action out in the video below:

How cold was Bouchard's stare?

Sharapova was initially sentenced to a two-year ban after it emerged she had tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, a sentence that was later reduced to 15 months after the Court for International Arbitration for Sport judged the Russian to not be an “intentional doper.”

Both players seemed pumped up in the early exchanges, with Sharapova looking to come out on top and led 4-2 after six games before some sloppy play - including six double faults - allowed Bouchard to come back into the game.

After a 12-minute service game, Bouchard eventually took the set 7-5.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three

Sharapova looked to have learned from her errors in the first set and smashed her way to a 6-2 win in the second set but Bouchard recovered to take the third set 6-4 and secure a tie with Angelique Kerber in the next round.

"It definitely helps when you can back it up," Bouchard added. "Obviously, there was a lot going on besides tennis in this match. As soon as I stepped on the court, I really just wanted to make it about tennis. We both did that. We just battled our hearts out."

While Bouchard sought motivation off-court, Sharapova preferred to keep it on-court saying, "I'm just one of the two players out on the court.

"Everything that surrounds myself, I don't pay attention to much of it. I've been part of this game for many years. I know what the drill is."

Bouchard did manage to throw in a little bit of cheek with a stinging remark saying: "She has played well in her so called 'comeback', if you want to call it that."

What next for Maria Sharapova? Give your opinion in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Venus Williams
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again