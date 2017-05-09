Chris Froome claims to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident in France. The Tour de France champion alleged he was purposely rammed and posted a picture of his damaged bike on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Team Sky have confirmed Froome is looking to contact police over the incident, but there is confusion in which nation's force to contact, as the incident happened very close to the borders of France, Monaco, and Italy.

The image Froome left on his Twitter showed his Pinarello Dogma F10 bicycle in a mangled state with the caption: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!” - scroll down to see the tweet.

The 31-year-old, who lives in tax haven Monaco, has some of the best mountainous roads in the world to practice on right on his front door. These help with preparation for the Tour de France and other major competitions.

However, it comes at a risk as public roads are seemingly as dangerous as ever - Froome was harshly reminded of.

The bike, which was introduced this year, cost upwards of £10,000 and as you can see, is in no sort of state to be ridden again.

Remarkably Team Sky have claimed Froome might have actually continued his training shortly after as the crash occurred so close to his home in Monaco.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents where cyclists have been injured out on public roads.

Yann Offredo was left with a bloodied nose and a bruised arm after being involved in a road rage incident recently, and tragically the sport lost Italian rider Michele Scarponi after he was hit at an intersection by a minivan only last month.

Froome is currently training for a 21-day event which starts in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 1.

