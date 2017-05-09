Things are going pretty well for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers this postseason, to say the least.

The Cavs swept Paul George and the Indiana Pacers in the first round and then followed that up with a sweep of Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The playoffs have been so easy, in fact, that LeBron has been more relaxed and is having more fun than usual on the court - his fake beer sipping and ball spinning antics as evidence of that.

And, as you can see in the video below, King James had time to critique the shoe choice of a courtside fan during Game 4 of the sweep in Toronto:

"I'm not mad at all," LeBron says in response to something the fan said before the video started. "You should be mad at the shoes you picked out today, though."

If the Cavs had been losing at the time, or if it had been a pressure-packed Game 7, James probably wouldn't have been so willing to interact with a fan. But, since the postseason is going as well as it possibly could for the Cavs, LeBron's on-court demeanor has been a little bit more relaxed.

With another trip to the Eastern Conference finals coming up next, James told ESPN.com that he's excited for the opportunity to try to earn his sixth-straight trip to the NBA Finals:

"It's rewarding when you can advance," James said. "It's not just given to you, you have to go out and earn it. Once again I'm part of a team that's been able to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. It's going to be my ninth time in 14 years. I'll take those numbers."

The Cavaliers will face either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards in the next round, depending on who wins the other Eastern Conference semifinal series, which is currently tied at two games apiece.

Whichever team does advance will have its hands full with James, who is averaging an impressive 34.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 42.4 minutes per game so far this postseason.

As long as LeBron stays healthy and continues to dominate at both ends of the court, the Cavs will be favored to win against either the Celtics or the Wizards. Plus, while those two teams are battling it out in one of the more physical playoff series so far, James and his teammates are at home resting, which will be a huge benefit as the playoffs wear on.