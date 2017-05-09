GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Neymar's individual highlights show how much he destroyed Villarreal

Barcelona's meeting with Villarreal this past weekend was a potential banana skin. With the side looking to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table, the Yellow Submarine could have turned out to be the kind of game that could have slipped them up.

In what was arguably the most difficult game of their run in, Barca needed a big performance from their three main men in attack, which luckily, they got.

While Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines with a brace, there was also a goal apiece for Neymar and Luis Suarez in an impressive 4-1 demolition.

However, in the days following the game Spanish show “El Dia Despues” (“The Day After”) have produced an excellent video detailing the individual performance of Neymar, who proved so vital to the Blaugrana's victory.

The show has a reputation for producing quality detailed analysis of the previous day's games, and they managed to point out just how much of an influence he had on the outcome of the game beside his goal.

The video is titled  “The ballet of Neymar” as they highlight his footwork and how the opposition defenders were unable to cope with his skills.

Neymar grabbed the first goal of the night and the footage of Villarreal's defenders being unable to get anywhere near him is highly amusing.

However, the former Santos forward saved his best efforts until the end, where he played a crucial part in the build up to the side's final goal – a penalty scored by Lionel Messi – as he produced an unbelievable move on the touchline.

Check for yourself below...

He's in unreal form at the moment, which is great to see again after his performances dipped slightly following the amazing comeback he masterminded against Paris Saint-Germain in the Championd League.

So far this season the Brazil international has scored a total of 16 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions, and the way he and his two strike partners have been playing warrant a title within itself.

However, they will be hoping that Sevilla can do them a favour by beating Real Madrid and reduce their one game advantage back to a level playing field.

Topics:
La Liga
Brazil Football
Football

