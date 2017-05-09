With the summer transfer window fast approaching and Manchester United still struggling to keep pace with the rest of the top four, it'll be no doubt that Jose Mourinho will be dipping his hands into the transfer market for some reinforcements.

The Red Devils boss has already been linked with a host of top names in the world game from French star Antoine Griezmann, Burnley's Michael Keane, Spurs' Eric Dier and Everton's Romelu Lukaku as he looks to mount a serious title challenge next term.

Those are some pretty big names that he's been linked with, and signing just two of them will require some heavy capital. And even though there are likely to be a few big names shown the door in the coming months, thus freeing up some cash for new deals, he'll need even more to get the job done.

And with that in mind, former United defender Gary Neville has spoken to the Manchester Evening News to explain just what kind of transfer kitty the Special One will be receiving.

It seems that the club's hierarchy are ready to hand him a whopping £200million to conduct his business, believing his superior record in the transfer market will guarantee that they reap the rewards on the pitch.

The £200million budget is said to be partly be comprised from the sales of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and Memphis Depay to Lyon in January, while the wage bill has also been shorn of Bastian Schweinsteiger, with Wayne Rooney likely to follow.

“Manchester United have the largest chequebook in the world at the moment in terms of fees,” said Neville on Monday Night Football. “Jose Mourinho has been unbelievable in the transfer market over the years.

“They got £45million back for Schneiderlin and Depay and maybe if [David] De Gea leaves it will be £60million or £70million - so he’s going to have £200million to spend.

“He has only signed four players in one transfer window.”

This weekend the side lost 2-0 to Arsenal in a defeat that has set their hopes of recording a top four challenge back and now leaves their hopes of winning the Europa League as their best chance of making it into the Champions League.

But Neville feels that Mourinho simply doesn't have faith in the squad he inherited from Louis van Gaal, adding: “I thought they should challenge for the title this season, so the performance in the league this season is unacceptable.

“There’s 12 points I can point towards at home that would have them close to Chelsea.

“It’s not good, but in his first season when he’s obviously found the squad’s not as good as he thought it would be, he deserves another 12 months.

“He’s only signed four players for Manchester United. Once he’s signed eight or 10 and is a year further forward I would be asking a question if he was playing a back six in all these big away games.”

