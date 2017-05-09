GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Gary Neville explains how much Man United will have to spend this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the summer transfer window fast approaching and Manchester United still struggling to keep pace with the rest of the top four, it'll be no doubt that Jose Mourinho will be dipping his hands into the transfer market for some reinforcements.

The Red Devils boss has already been linked with a host of top names in the world game from French star Antoine Griezmann, Burnley's Michael Keane, Spurs' Eric Dier and Everton's Romelu Lukaku as he looks to mount a serious title challenge next term.

Those are some pretty big names that he's been linked with, and signing just two of them will require some heavy capital. And even though there are likely to be a few big names shown the door in the coming months, thus freeing up some cash for new deals, he'll need even more to get the job done.

Article continues below

And with that in mind, former United defender Gary Neville has spoken to the Manchester Evening News to explain just what kind of transfer kitty the Special One will be receiving.

It seems that the club's hierarchy are ready to hand him a whopping £200million to conduct his business, believing his superior record in the transfer market will guarantee that they reap the rewards on the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The £200million budget is said to be partly be comprised from the sales of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and Memphis Depay to Lyon in January, while the wage bill has also been shorn of Bastian Schweinsteiger, with Wayne Rooney likely to follow.

“Manchester United have the largest chequebook in the world at the moment in terms of fees,” said Neville on Monday Night Football. “Jose Mourinho has been unbelievable in the transfer market over the years.

“They got £45million back for Schneiderlin and Depay and maybe if [David] De Gea leaves it will be £60million or £70million - so he’s going to have £200million to spend.

“He has only signed four players in one transfer window.”

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

This weekend the side lost 2-0 to Arsenal in a defeat that has set their hopes of recording a top four challenge back and now leaves their hopes of winning the Europa League as their best chance of making it into the Champions League.

But Neville feels that Mourinho simply doesn't have faith in the squad he inherited from Louis van Gaal, adding: “I thought they should challenge for the title this season, so the performance in the league this season is unacceptable.

“There’s 12 points I can point towards at home that would have them close to Chelsea.

“It’s not good, but in his first season when he’s obviously found the squad’s not as good as he thought it would be, he deserves another 12 months.

“He’s only signed four players for Manchester United. Once he’s signed eight or 10 and is a year further forward I would be asking a question if he was playing a back six in all these big away games.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again