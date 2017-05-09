When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, fellow OKC star Russell Westbrook was understandably upset.

That prompted Westbrook to have one of the best seasons in NBA history, during which he averaged a year-long triple-double - putting up an impressive 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

Now, though, the Thunder are at home watching as KD and the Warriors continue to roll through the postseason.

However, according to former OKC teammate Kendrick Perkins, who was speaking on Kevin Garnett's Area 21 show on TNT Monday night, the tensions between the two superstars have eased significantly, starting with a message from KD to Westbrook on the night Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a season:

"I think the night that Russ actually broke the [triple-double] record, I had texted KD," Perkins said in the video. "The next day, he was talking about something and he sent me a text and was like, 'Me and Russ had a nice conversation.' The media don't even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they're back on talking terms, the differences are aside."

After a few icy moments during the regular season, it's good to hear that the two superstars are back on speaking terms.

Perkins continued, saying he thinks Durant might be inclined to return to the Thunder this offseason if the Warriors win the NBA title this year:

"I wouldn't be surprised - if KD makes a little run, I wouldn't be surprised if he goes back to Oklahoma," Perkins said. "Because in my opinion, I don't think Russ is going anywhere. He's that type of guy. He just wants to stick it out, and he just wants you to give him those pieces and he just wants to roll with it. He's not going and trying to run and chase [titles]. And one thing about it, he's not begging nobody to come play with him."

That's good news for Thunder fans, who just watched Westbrook carry a subpar cast of teammates to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs before losing to the Houston Rockets.

With Steph Curry due for a significant pay raise this offseason, it's not hard to imagine the Warriors not having the cap room to keep both Curry and Durant.

If Durant earns a championship ring with Golden State this year, though, he could certainly be willing to bow out and return to OKC to resume his championship pursuit with Westbrook and the Thunder.