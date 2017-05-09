GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas reacts to Opta's decision on his assist against Middlesbrough

It's been a strange year for Cesc Fabregas, but still very successful.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona playmaker has spent the majority of the season on the Chelsea bench as Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante has proven vital to the way Chelsea's 3-4-3 works.

The Spaniard, 30, has only started 11 league games this term, but he has still managed to record 11 assists in his limited playing time.

In fact, Fabregas is the only player in Premier League history to break double figures for assists in six separate seasons.

But, he was very nearly stripped of his 11th assist.

Fabregas set up Diego Costa to score in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night for his second assist of the game, but there was some debate as to how the ball made its way to Costa.

David Jones said in an interview with the midfielder after the final whistle: "I think one might have been taken off tonight because of a touch from Fabio, that's the bad news.'

Fabregas replied: "What? No chance! That was meant for Costa all day long, I'm taking this one."

But, on Tuesday, Opta confirmed on Twitter that the assist would indeed go to Fabregas and the Spanish international tweeted his delight.

Don't ever think that players don't care about their stats!

Speaking after the game, Fabregas talked about how, strangely, a smaller role has brought the best out of him this season.

"It’s been a different year,' he told Sky Sports. 'I’ve been used to playing week in, week out at every club I have been at through my career.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

"I feel like I have matured a lot this year. It is not easy this year what has happened to me. Many people told me I am not the type of player for Antonio, for the coach, that I should leave and all that stuff.

He added: "The quality of my minutes whenever I have been on the pitch has been fantastic this season, my contribution maybe sometimes is even bigger than in full seasons where I have played every single game."

