Danny Willett hits new low after splitting from long-term caddie

Danny Willett has split from his caddie and childhood friend, Jonathan Smart, who helped him to Masters glory at Augusta last year.

As reported by The Sun, Smart stormed out of the RBC Heritage event in South Carolina last month after Willett accused him of giving him bad yardage.The caddie said he’s tired of being made a scapegoat when things don’t go Willett’s way on the course.

As a result of the bust, the caddie is believed to be tired of being made a scapegoat when things don't go Willett's way on the course.

The pair were said to have an extremely close relationship and the rest of the players on the tour were shocked that their partnership had ended.

The strength of their relationship was evident in a recent BBC documentary which preceded this year’s Masters. They gave touching reviews of each other in a feature which specifically looked at their relationship.

After Smart departed for Yorkshire, Willett was forced to have one of his management team come out to deputize as an emergency caddie.

The Englishman is, however, expected to replace Smart with another childhood friend on the course this week.

Sam Haywood, who was Willett’s best man at his wedding four years ago and currently caddies for David Lypsky, is the man expected to step in.

RBC Heritage - Round One

Willett’s form has really slumped since his win in 2016, and he has failed to make three of the last five cuts in competitions he has played in. To compound his poor form, he has fallen out of favour with his American fanbase after his brother, Peter’s, anti-American rant.

Willett will be hoping for an upturn in his fortunes at Sawgrass this week. But will this change in personnel improve his form? Let us know in the comments!

