GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Bray Wyatt.

WWE's poor handling of Bray Wyatt is summed up by one stat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bray Wyat has had a bumpy run the last few months as he went from WWE Champion to relative understudy in what seemed like record time. This sentiment could apply to his entire time on the main roster as well.

In the time since moving back to NXT and starting from scratch after his Husky Harris character did not take off, his Eater of Worlds persona felt like an absolute slam dunk with viewers. Bringing Erick Rowan and Luke Harper along for the ride was also a great move.

All of that fun on NXT led many to believe that his arrival on the main roster would lead to a meteoric rise to the top of the company. His feud with Kane made for great television after those haunting vignettes leading up to his debut.

Article continues below

Despite being in a number of promising feuds with other superstars, there has been only that single short stint as a champion, which barely lasted over a month. He claimed the title at Elimination Chamber back in February and saw it vanish at WrestleMania in April.

His persona and gimmick are still brimming with possibilities, but the team of writers at the WWE don’t seem to have a terribly coherent plan for what to do with Wyatt. There isn’t much they can do at this point to transform him into the biggest star on the roster.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

One clever Reddit user found one stat that tells the entire story when it comes to The Eater of Worlds and how futile his booking has been in the WWE. By using the Internet Wrestling Database, he discovered that Bray Wyatt has a higher loss percentage than Titus O’Neil.

These sorts of stats have to be taken with a grain of salt, but there is no denying that there is something seriously wrong with a supposed contender having a similar record to a character that is regularly booked to move mid-tier stars over.

O’Neil isn’t terrible, but he shouldn’t be in the same area code as a potential contender in the loss column. The upcoming feud with Finn Balor might be headed for similar results as seen in the past though, as Balor looks like he is being positioned as one of the faces of the company.

Maybe one day, The Eater of Worlds will get a bigger moment in the sun, but if the past is any indicator, fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again