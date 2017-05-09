GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Kell Brook reveals what he advised Anthony Joshua to do as an amateur

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The sport of boxing is commonly known for some very witty one liners and also some brutal put-downs.

So it is nice to report one one boxer who is willing to pay a heartfelt tribute to a fellow fighter.

Current IBF Welterweight champion Kell Brook has said how proud he is of the unbeaten heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Article continues below

Brook met Joshua while he was in the amateur ranks, well before he had begun his road to glory.

Describing Joshua as a "nobody" in those days, Brook could see something special in the youngster.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

"I saw him at Bethnal Green before the Olympics and even through he was an amateur back then I could see a twinkle in his eyes and he looked great," Brook told the Daily Star.

Brook said he also gave the young fighter some important career advice on which promoter would serve him the best.

"I told him Eddie Hearn was the best promoter to be with and to carry on doing what he was doing and Eddie would give him the platform to make a name for himself."

Kell Brook v Vyacheslav Senchenko - IBF World Welterweight Title Fight

Brook is in so awe of what Joshua has achieved in his career to date he even dubbed him "the messiah of boxing."

The 31-year-old also had his say Joshua's next opponents and admitted he would love to see his friend take on Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder.

While Fury's boxing exploits are well known in this country and a clash between he and Joshua would be a box office bonanza, the fight against Wilder could be captivating in its own right.

The 31-year-old from Alabama has an imposing record of his own with 38 wins from as many fights, 37 coming by knockout.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Like Joshua, he won a medal in the Olympics (Bronze in Beijing) and currently holds the WBC Heavyweight title.

In terms of Brooks' own fighting status, he is preparing himself to make a fourth title defence against the unbeaten American Errol Spence (21 wins from 21 fights) in his home city of Sheffield on May 27.

Brook won many admirers in his last fight against the Kazakhstan powerhouse Gennady Golovkin in September last year, where he suffered the first professional loss with a fifth round TKO.

Brook  stepped up two weight divisions to middleweight on that occasion and undoubtedly took plenty of valuable lessons out of the experience which he will aim to put into practice against Spence in a few weeks time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again