The sport of boxing is commonly known for some very witty one liners and also some brutal put-downs.

So it is nice to report one one boxer who is willing to pay a heartfelt tribute to a fellow fighter.

Current IBF Welterweight champion Kell Brook has said how proud he is of the unbeaten heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Brook met Joshua while he was in the amateur ranks, well before he had begun his road to glory.

Describing Joshua as a "nobody" in those days, Brook could see something special in the youngster.

"I saw him at Bethnal Green before the Olympics and even through he was an amateur back then I could see a twinkle in his eyes and he looked great," Brook told the Daily Star.

Brook said he also gave the young fighter some important career advice on which promoter would serve him the best.

"I told him Eddie Hearn was the best promoter to be with and to carry on doing what he was doing and Eddie would give him the platform to make a name for himself."

Brook is in so awe of what Joshua has achieved in his career to date he even dubbed him "the messiah of boxing."

The 31-year-old also had his say Joshua's next opponents and admitted he would love to see his friend take on Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder.

While Fury's boxing exploits are well known in this country and a clash between he and Joshua would be a box office bonanza, the fight against Wilder could be captivating in its own right.

The 31-year-old from Alabama has an imposing record of his own with 38 wins from as many fights, 37 coming by knockout.

Like Joshua, he won a medal in the Olympics (Bronze in Beijing) and currently holds the WBC Heavyweight title.

In terms of Brooks' own fighting status, he is preparing himself to make a fourth title defence against the unbeaten American Errol Spence (21 wins from 21 fights) in his home city of Sheffield on May 27.

Brook won many admirers in his last fight against the Kazakhstan powerhouse Gennady Golovkin in September last year, where he suffered the first professional loss with a fifth round TKO.

Brook stepped up two weight divisions to middleweight on that occasion and undoubtedly took plenty of valuable lessons out of the experience which he will aim to put into practice against Spence in a few weeks time.

