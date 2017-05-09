Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

WWE fans in the United Kingdom have been desperate for the company to provide them with more than a couple of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live shows, as well as NXT and house show events every year.

They want a pay-per-view. Better yet, they want WrestleMania.

The UK has hosted several WWE PPVs in the past, but it has only hosted a major PPV like SummerSlam or WrestleMania once. The last and only time the UK has hosted SummerSlam was back in 1992 when The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart for the Intercontinental championship.

Since then, fans have been dying for one of the big WWE PPVs to be brought to UK shores, and they made their feelings clear this past week at a show in Norwich for the upcoming United Kingdom Championship Live shows that will air on the WWE Network.

As you can see in the video below, the fans in attendance were heard chanting towards Triple H 'We Want Mania’ as he stood in the middle of the ring.

According to a live report by The Sun, The Game jokingly responded to the chants by saying: “Oh, you want Mania? I can get you the code for the travel packages. It’s only 7 hours away. I do that journey all the time. Don’t keep bitchin’.”

Hopefully, the WWE will listen to the fans' chants and give them a WrestleMania one day, although there might a long wait for that day to arrive. Don't hold your breath right now.

As for an actual PPV, that appears to be more realistic. It was only back in December 2015 that the WWE hosted an NXT TakeOver event in London, with Finn Balor defeating Samoa Joe in the main event to retain the NXT championship.

However, for the last main roster PPV hosted in the UK, you have to go back further. All the way back to June 2003's Insurrextion PPV which was hosted in Newcastle. The main event on that evening was a Street Fight between Triple H and Kevin Nash for the World Heavyweight championship. The Game retained his title on that night.

So yes, WWE fans in the UK are due to have a main roster PPV, as they haven't seen one on UK shores in almost 15 years. Although it's worth noting it probably won't be WrestleMania.

