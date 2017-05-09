The Golden State Warriors haven't had much trouble so far this postseason, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and doing the same to the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

Now, they'll have a chance to get more rest as the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs battle for the other spot in the conference finals.

However, that doesn't mean things are perfect in the Bay Area, as evidenced by a moment in Monday's Game 4 victory to complete the sweep of the Jazz.

According to San Jose Mercury News reporter Anthony Slater, who was at Monday's game in Utah, Golden State stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry got into a heated exchange on the bench after a bad defensive play:

Clearly, that's not what Warriors fans want to see, especially as the team coasted to an easy 121-95 victory. Bad blood between KD and Curry can only hurt the Warriors at this point.

After the game, though, Durant explained what happened during the exchange and said there are absolutely no hard feelings between him and Curry (via Yahoo! Sports):

"We don't take ourselves that seriously," he said. "It's basketball, man. We keep it on the basketball court. When Steph sees something, he tells me. When I see something, I tell him. Same with Draymond, same with Andre, same with Klay. It's nothing personal - we're just going out there trying to handle business as a group. If we've got something that we need to talk over, we're going to talk it over."

The Warriors obviously aren't shy about letting their emotions show on the floor, for better or for worse. After all, this isn't the first heated exchange Durant has had this season.

Earlier in the year, as Durant was trying to find his place with his new team, he and Green had a few words, particularly after KD ran an iso play for himself at the end of a close game.

As long as things are patched up between Durant and Curry after this latest incident, though, it's looking more likely that no one in the Western Conference can stop the Warriors. The Spurs just lost Tony Parker for the rest of the postseason and whichever team advances to play the Warriors will have played at least six hotly-contested games.

Meanwhile, much like the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, the Warriors will be sitting at home resting. It appears NBA fans will be in for a third-straight Cavs-Warriors Finals matchup this June.