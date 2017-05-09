GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mino Raiola.

The reason why Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent is being accused of lying about knee injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was having a fairytale season until disaster struck during a Europa League tie with Anderlecht.

The already legendary striker had notched 29 goals in his debut campaign with Manchester United and at 35-years-old, was proving plenty of doubters wrong.

However, after landing awkwardly, Zlatan suffered back ligament damage and went to America to have surgery on his knee.

Article continues below

Considering his age and the severity of the injury - Chelsea's Kurt Zouma spent eight months on the sidelines with something very similar - rumours began to circulate that the former PSG and Barcelona forward's career may be over.

But, in typical Zlatan style, the larger than life forward has insisted he will play again, it's just not certain he will for Man United.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

That's because his contract - which was revealed to earn him £367,640-a-week at Old Trafford this week - is up at the end of the season.

His agent, Mino Raiola, also believes that his client will grace the pitch again and made some startling remarks about how the surgeons who worked on Zlatan felt about his knee.

"His knees are so strong that doctors said they had never seen anything like it.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-ANDERLECHT

Zlatan’s knee is so strong that the doctor’s want him to return after his career to do research on him," Raiola claimed. "They work at the world’s best research institute for knees and ligaments."

That's pretty ridiculous from just about every angle, but, also, mildly believable. I mean, after all, this is Zlatan we are talking about here!

But, we don't have to wonder if the claim is true any longer after Swedish paper Aftonbladet investigated the strength of Mino Raiola’s claims.

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Aftonbladet have spoken to doctor Jon Karlsson, who studied together with the doctors who performed the surgery on Zlatan, to get his understanding of the situation.

His most telling quote from the interview? This gem: “I think it’s bulls***!”

Of course, Raiola is just trying to keep his star's stock as high as possible in the face of a bad injury, but maybe he should tone it down a bit.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again