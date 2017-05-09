Arsene Wenger will have to consider the futures of a number of players during the summer if he signs a new deal at Arsenal.

Not only will star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil be entering the final year of their respective contracts, but the Frenchman will surely have to reconsider the futures of a number of players who have let him down on too many occasions this campaign.

The Gunners are on the verge of missing out on a Champions League spot for the first time in 17 years, with Arsenal sixth and six points short of fourth-placed Manchester City, although boasting a game in hand.

Gunners fans would love to see the club finally go out and spend big during the summer, in order to match the spending of the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, but that will require a clear-out of the club's outcasts in the process.

And it is clear that one man, in particular, faces the highly likely prospect of heading for the Emirates exit for good.

Lucas Perez has not been afforded enough opportunities by Wenger to prove he was worth the £17.1 million fee Arsenal paid to bring him to the Emirates last summer.

The Spanish forward arrived at the north London club in August with a lot of promise, having produced 17 goals in 37 appearances for Deportivo La Coruna, but has not had the chance to recreate such form for the Gunners.

Perez's international ambitions damaged

Perez, 28, had hoped of a late-career call up the Spain squad by making a big move to the Emirates, but last summer's transfer to Arsenal has done nothing, if not damaged, his chances of an international call-up.

In a season that has been blighted by injuries, and having recently returned to training, the Spaniard has produced one league goal all campaign, and seven in 21 appearances overall.

The fact that the forward's last appearance was against Lincoln City in the FA Cup just about sums up Perez's sorry state of affairs, with injuries certainly doing his chances no favours.

Even with the likes of Danny Welbeck having only returned from a long-term injury in January, and last season's main man up front, Olivier Giroud, having been a bit-part player for Wenger this campaign, Perez's game time has still been limited.

Wenger sympathises with forward

Sanchez has also been given the nod by the Frenchman to lead the line ahead of Perez, and Wenger has confessed that last summer's signing may well be about to call time on his career in north London.

Per the Mirror, Wenger confessed: "If I am the manager I would love to keep him but we have to sit down and see if he has a realistic chance to play."

And the Frenchman admits that, despite himself being the reason for Perez's limited game time, he is sympathetic of the forward's situation.

"He’s a top quality striker," Wenger confessed. "But I couldn’t give him the games he wants and deserves, I confess that. I feel a bit sorry for him."

