This summer could be one of the most interesting in Arsenal’s recent history.

While Arsene Wenger is expected to continue as the Gunners’ boss, despite his declining support among the club’s supporters, that doesn’t guarantee the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Neither has put pen to paper on an extension, meaning Arsenal face the risk of watching both depart in 2018 for nothing. That is, of course, unless they decide to sell this year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their manager and their two best players, Arsenal fans will be keen to see the club spend heavily in the transfer window.

Currently facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four, the Gunners are 21 points adrift of champions-elect Chelsea. It’s become clear that the squad is in need of reinvestment and the possible departures of Sanchez and Ozil will only enhance that need.

The Sun recently linked the north London outfit with a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has impressed this season at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old would be a flashy signing, but he wouldn’t be the statement arrival supporters are looking for. Zaha has been given the chance at a top club, remember, but his brief Manchester United career was a disappointment.

Nainggolan interest

Instead of Zaha, how about a player like Radja Nainggolan, who is considered one of the best midfielders in Europe and is reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea?

The Gunners have been tentatively linked with a move for the combative Belgian but you get the sense that, in a head-to-head battle with Antonio Conte, Wenger would be the first one to fold.

The Roma midfielder confirmed Arsenal’s interest in an interview with Wojciech Szczesny, who, rather bizarrely, presents his own chat show at the Serie A club.

Nainggolan was Szczesny’s first ever guest on ‘The Szczesny Show’, which was published on Roma’s YouTube channel.

The former Cagliari man posed the idea that he should have moved to the Emirates Stadium when Arsenal came calling last summer, much to Szczesny’s disappointment.

“There was Arsenal - how you talk always about them,” the 29-year-old said. “Maybe I should have gone.”

Szczesny wasn't happy with that

Szczesny instantly cut that quote short.

“No,” the goalkeeper said. “I think you should stay because you did a good job, and as much as I don’t like you I think you’re not a bad player.

“I would like you to say that you’re going to stay at Roma for the next five years to the camera.”

Nainggolan agreed to Szczesny’s demand, although he didn’t seem entirely convincing when he said: “I would like to stay.”

Watch the entire interview below. Skip to 5:30 to see Szczesny and Nainggolan discuss the midfielder’s future.

