Football

SPL.

Why assistant referee was shown a red card during Kilmarnock v Dundee

On the face of it, Kilmarnock’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday afternoon seemed fairly uneventful.

Dundee recorded a 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 4040 fans thanks to Marcus Haber’s second-half winner, meaning they moved to within two points of their opponents, who occupy second place in the ‘Relegation Group’.

However, those 4040 fans ended up getting their money’s worth after witnessing a very rare moment indeed.

Have you ever seen a referee show a red card to one of his colleagues before?

If this answer to that question is ‘no’ - which, we’re guessing, it almost certainly is - then that’s about to change…

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The reason why ref showed red card to linesman during Kilmarnock v Dundee

The moment ref showed his assistant a red card

As Kilmarnock were about to take a corner, the camera panned to assistant referee Andy McWilliam, who looked as white as a ghost.

p1bfmuk80fuc6hgq14a9141hqt99.jpg

Killie winger Jordan Jones put his arm around McWilliam, who then began chucking up in the corner.

p1bfmuld9brrr5kk194lolrisfb.jpg

The crowd cheered and the BBC commentator, quite brilliantly, said: “Well, the game’s not been that bad!”

Referee Craig Thomson paused the game as McWilliam regained his composure - before showing the lino a comedy red card!

p1bfmumj0t3481qto1dso182t740d.jpg

Watch: Ref shows his assistant a red card

It was a very amusing moment and you can watch it here…

McWilliam battled on until the end

In case you were wondering, McWilliam battled on until the end of the match, clearly feeling a lot better after getting everything out of his system.

p1bfmupaji19i3169g197lunucrtf.jpg

Football
Scotland Football

