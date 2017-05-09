WWE looking to bring back legend early to boost ratings [Cageside Seats]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Vince McMahon.

WWE could bring back legend early for ratings boost

John Cena has not been seen on WWE SmackDown Live since he and his now-fiancee, Nikki Bella, defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33 last month.

Since then, WWE has been through a Superstar Shakeup in order to balance the rosters on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live in order to keep both shows entertaining and fresh while big name superstars like Cena and Universal champion Brock Lesnar are not on our screens.

The Superstar Shakeup though hasn't had the desired effect, and ratings have been suffering because of it. While the WWE isn't hitting the panic button yet, there are rumors swirling that they're looking to issue some sort of damage control.

According to Cageside Seats: "Concerned about flagging ratings, WWE may have reached out to John Cena about making an appearance or two on SmackDown before he’s ready to return full-time."

So Cena could be making a couple of appearances on SmackDown over the next coming weeks before officially returning full-time after he has finished with his commitments away from the company.

Many expected The Leader of the Cenation to be making his return in the lead up to SummerSlam later this year, which is arguably WWE's second biggest show of the year. However, there are now talks, via Inquisitr, that he could be returning: "to give “the blue brand” a helpful boost heading into the WWE Money in the Bank PPV."

While Cena's return will certainly give the WWE a much-needed boost, a lack of superstar power isn't the issue that needs to be dealt with. It's the creative side as, outside of Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, there hasn't really been any intriguing storytelling for any superstar on either show.

Cena returning definitely makes it easier for WWE writers as he is a dynamic superstar and one of the best of all-time that is able to work in several different ways, but all in all the ratings are just going to drop again once he or another big superstar takes time off due to the lack of compelling storytelling.

What do you think about John Cena possibly making a few appearances before coming back full-time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

