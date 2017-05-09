"I don't like comparing players, but my word he is good. Ooh la la. I really like watching him play." Like everyone else in professional football, Thierry Henry has been in awe of Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe - the supposed heir to his throne - this season.

In 25 starts under Leonardo Jardim, the 18-year-old has scored a remarkable 24 goals and is widely expected to be the focus of a tug-of-war this summer between Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as a result.

Mbappe's rise has been meteoric in every sense of the word. From a 14-year-old local boy at AS Bondy, managed by father Wilfried, to Europe's hottest prospect, the winger has undergone an unparalleled transformation over the past four years.

And yet it could have been so different. In 2015, aged 16, Mbappe joined Monaco from Clairefontaine academy but only after rejecting Zinedine Zidane, who was in charge of Real Madrid Castilla - the club's reserve team - at the time.

"I'm just a kid and then, the best footballer of the history of France is talking to you," Mbappe told Telefoot in December, per the Daily Mail. "He was really touching and sincere with me. It was a great moment, but in the end, it (the transfer) didn't happen. I wanted to stay in my country. I stayed in Monaco and I think I've made the right choice."

Not many up-and-coming youngsters would reject the chance to play for Los Blancos - just ask Robinho, who joined from Santos as a 21-year-old in 2005 - but Mbappe did. Instead, he opted to make a name for himself in his home country.

FUTURE GALACTICO?

Two years on from snubbing Zidane and unlike Martin Odegaard, who chose to join Real as a 16-year-old, Mbappe has excelled by scoring 14 goals to fire Monaco to within touching distance of the Ligue 1 title and five goals en route to the Champions League semi-finals.

But where there is a rising star, there is Real Madrid, and so the 11-time European Cup winners want Mbappe in an £85 million move this summer. In addition, Mbappe has said 'yes' to joining after speaking to Zidane, despite the fact regular football is no guarantee and the intense scrutiny he would face as a Galactico.

But would it be the right move for the teenager? At the tender age of 18, would Mbappe be better off rejecting Real for a second time and continue learning his trade at Monaco?

Mbappe can learn a lot from Anthony Martial's £36 million move to Manchester United in 2015, which is currently the record amount spent on a teenager but would be smashed if Mbappe does leave Monaco. Martial shone in his first season at Old Trafford, scoring 11 Premier League goals and one on his debut against Liverpool, but the 2016/17 campaign has been far less glamorous.