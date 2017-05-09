Mohammed Salah struggled to find his feet at Chelsea after arriving for £11million from Basel back in 2014.

But since moving to Roma in 2015, first on loan and then permanently a year later, the Egyptian international has rebuilt his reputation and is one of the hottest properties in Europe again.

Still only 24, Salah has 17 goals in 38 outings for Roma and his combination of frightening pace with an eye for goal is something every manager needs.

FIFA players won't need to be told how useful Salah is on that game, but he has translated those skills into real life now.

Although things didn't really work out for him during his first spell in England, according to the Daily Mail, that hasn't put off Liverpool from igniting an interest this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the wide man and is looking to add goals to his front line. A front line that is already the second-most potent in the league right now.

The idea of Salah complementing Sadio Mane on the other flank is certainly a tantalising one, and if Liverpool do indeed go on and qualify for the Champions League, it is imperative that they make some key additions.

Back in April of last year, Klopp said: “So if I would speak to a player now and he would tell me: ‘if you were playing in the Champions League next year I would be really interested’, I would put the phone down from my side. I am not interested.”

When those quotes were put to him at a press conference on Sunday, the enigmatic German seemed to change his tune.

“I really forgot a lot of the things I said in the past! What I thought was that if Champions League is the only thing they’re looking for then I can’t. I don’t want him.

“But if it’s part of whatever and the player has different options and the others play Champions League and we are the only club that doesn’t - it’s all about if he’s the right player.

“In Germany, we say we have to eat a lot of frogs. We have to wait for different reasons, we have to take it. Bite the bullet, yes.

“The better the players, the more other clubs want them and we cannot go for players saying only that Liverpool is a wonderful city. There are a few other things you have to bring in.

“We are in good talks and we’ll see what happens but it would help to qualify, that’s for sure.”

