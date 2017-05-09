The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have met in the NBA Finals each of the last two seasons, with both teams winning once.

LeBron James and the Cavs are the defending champions, but the Warriors have added Kevin Durant to their star-studded roster and are seemingly the favorites to claim this year's title.

Both teams have showed their dominance this postseason, sweeping their first-round and conference-semifinal opponents in convincing fashion.

While the Warriors have blown past the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, the Cavs have made quick work of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

So, which team has been playing the best basketball so far this postseason? Here's a look at each team's run of dominance.

Margin of victory

The Cavaliers may have swept Paul George and the Pacers in the first round, they didn't exactly dominate them. In fact, in the four-game series, Cleveland's total margin of victory was only 16 points.

The Warriors, on the other hand, blew the Blazers out of the water, winning their four games by a combined 72 points.

The Cavaliers picked up their pace in the semifinals, though, beating the Raptors by a total of 61 points, while the Warriors took a minor step back, only defeating the Jazz by 60 points over four games.

However, it's clear the Cavs have experienced the more stressful playoff games so far, thanks to PG-13 and the Pacers, while the Warriors have simply outclassed their opponents in every contest.

Advantage: Warriors

Team chemistry

Though the Warriors and Cavs have both been playing great basketball and having fun on the court, Golden State hasn't had the smoothest of playoff runs thus far.

First and foremost, coach Steve Kerr has been unable to be on the bench for the past six games due to complications from a pair of back surgeries he had a couple of years ago.

In his absence, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were spotted having a heated argument on the bench during Game 4 against the Jazz on Monday night.

Durant downplayed the incident after the game, but the Cavaliers haven't had any similar problems this postseason.

In fact, LeBron has been having a great time, chatting with fans in the courtside seats, spinning the ball in his hands before draining a three over Toronto's Serge Ibaka and even pretending to sip a beer after a foul.

It's a good time to be King James and the Cavaliers.

Advantage: Cavaliers

Quality of opponents

The Cavaliers have had the most difficult series of the postseason so far against the Pacers, but that doesn't exactly mean the Pacers were the most quality opponent either team has faced.

Though the Pacers were playing well and Paul George is one of the only people who can even pretend to go toe-to-toe with LeBron, the Jazz and Raptors each had regular-season records of 51-31.

The two teams' opponents have actually been remarkably close in terms of quality, according to regular-season net rating:

However, since the Jazz put up their 51-31 mark in the tougher Western Conference, the Warriors get an ever-so-slight edge when it comes to quality of opponent so far this postseason.

Advantage: Warriors

Verdict

So, the Warriors have won by more points, the Cavs have more going their way and the quality of opponents is pretty much the same - that leaves us with two teams that are basically dead even right now.

However, as the Warriors found out last year after their record-breaking 73-9 regular season and subsequent Finals loss to LeBron and the Cavs, the only thing that matters is whether or not you win a ring.

Therefore, though the Warriors have been playing slightly better basketball against marginally better opponents, they know all that counts is what happens in the NBA Finals.

If the Cavs and Warriors do eventually meet up in their third-straight championship series, one thing is for certain - NBA fans are in for a treat.