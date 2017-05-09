Braun Strowman's injury is legit - and it ruins one big plan

Braun Strowman has become a major player for the RAW brand and it will be interesting to see what the company decides to do with the monster that they have created. A number of paths can be taken, but right now, the Roman Reigns/Strowman beef is in full effect and fans love it.

On this week’s show, Strowman was supposed to have a match with Kalisto, even though he is clearly injured from his big main event with Roman a couple of weeks back. Still, he went on the offensive and was destroying his opponent until The Big Dog came out from the back.

The Powerhouse quickly turned the tables with the help of a steel chair and sent The Monster Among Men scrambling away from the ring while nursing his wounded arm. The giant had entered the ring with his arm in a sling and it was worse for wear as he exited.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is now reporting that he may have been hurting more than he had let on in recent weeks. They say that he will be taking some time off to have a surgical procedure that will repair some undisclosed issues inside of his elbow.

His timetable for return has been placed around 4-8 weeks of television action which will rule out Extreme Rules in June and possibly Great Balls of Fire in July as well. This surgery now puts all of the WWE’s summer plans in jeopardy.

The Monster Among Men was scheduled to take on Reigns at the first pay-per-view and then take on Brock Lesnar at the second one. Now, that is basically off the table as the company must figure out what to do now that one of their brightest rising stars is sidelined.

However, the momentum that he had built up over the past few month might not be all lost when he returns from injury this summer. This injury couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the big man as RAW crowds and fans at home were absolutely loving his matches this year.

Things change on a dime in professional wrestling and it will be interesting to see what happens when The Monster Among Men returns and how different the landscape will be. A lot of change can happen over the course of a few short months.

