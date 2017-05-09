Phil Neville was a solid professional who reached the top thanks to sheer hard work and determination.

Like his brother, Gary, Phil wasn’t the most talented of Premier League footballers; however, he conducted himself with the utmost professionalism at all times and led by example both on and off the pitch.

Neville spent the first 10 years of his professional career with his beloved Manchester United before making the tough decision to join Everton in 2005.

The versatile defensive midfielder wanted to play week-in, week-out instead of the odd game here and there for the Red Devils.

And looking back, it was a brilliant decision. Neville became a firm favourite at Goodison Park, captaining the club for six of the eight years he spent with the Toffees.

Neville’s decision to join Everton also led to him becoming the first-team coach of United in 2013 after David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

That, in turn, led to a coaching stint at Spanish giants Valencia during the 2015-16 campaign.

What on earth is this?

Given that Neville wasn’t the most talented footballer, it was a bit surprising to see him post a photo on Instagram earlier today of a FIFA 13 cover featuring himself alongside Lionel Messi.

“Those were the days,” Neville wrote in the caption, “front cover with Leo Fifa13.”

Hmm. That’s not the front cover we remember, Phil.

A quick look on Amazon shows the FIFA 13 cover, which features Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Hart either side of Messi.

Steven Gerrard's comment

Steven Gerrard couldn’t hide his amusement and posted the following comment…

David Beckham's comment

David Beckham also left a comment…

Ian Wright's comment

As did Ian Wright (although Wrighty’s was a bit naughty)…

Tony Duggan's comment

And so did Toni Duggan…

Neville responds to Duggan

Phil hasn’t replied to Gerrard, Beckham or Wright just yet - perhaps he knows he’ll receive more abuse if he bites - but he did respond to Duggan’s comment…

Who wouldn’t want to live in a world where Phil Neville is a FIFA cover star?

