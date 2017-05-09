Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he loves the "Broken" Matt Hardy gimmick

WWE fans have been patiently waiting for the controversy surrounding the "Broken" universe to clear up so Matt and Jeff Hardy can get back to their broken brilliance.

Whether they're anywhere near that point remains a mystery, but that hasn't stopped the WWE and Matt from teasing it just about every chance they get. The "Broken" Matt character became a cult classic, but the WWE has yet to uncork the gimmick just yet.

The battle with Impact Wrestling has become a drawn out process, but that hasn't stopped the momentum behind the Hardy Boyz return to the WWE. There's one WWE legend who sounds just as anxious as fans about seeing Matt become broken once again: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Article continues below

Austin decided to share his thoughts about the "Broken" universe during the latest episode of the Steve Austin Show, revealing that he thinks the gimmick is "off the charts." Austin was highly complimentary of the Hardyz reinventing themselves.

"Before they came back, Matt Hardy came up with this off-the-charts character, totally against anything they've done. Here's a kid for North Carolina, he's got, what is it, a British accent? And it's all about 'delete', and what's the name of the little thing that they're flying around? Vanguard 1," Austin said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

Article continues below

"Goddamn, what a good idea! And whether it was their's or not, the fact that Matt Hardy pulled off this character, and then, also, with Jeff Hardy's participation in the angle, they're both outstanding in this," Stone Cold said.

There's truly been nothing quite like the onslaught of delightful content Matt, Jeff and Reby Hardy put together for Impact. There's a treasure trove of golden promos spread throughout YouTube. Much of it is hilarious, unpredictable and original.

"A shout out to both those guys for reinventing themselves. I love the 'broken' concept. I loved all the fights out in the woods, at The Hardys' place, and all the stuff on the battlefield.

"I can't remember it all, but it was spectacular stuff and I sent them a couple of messages. That's how much I liked it."

That's huge coming from Stone Cold, a living legend in the business and one of the most over superstars of all-time. That he loved it so much he reached out to them is further proof that they had something amazing going with the gimmick.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms