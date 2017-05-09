Claudio Ranieri’s sacking at Leicester City in February was described as being “inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad,” by Gary Lineker, but nobody can argue that it’s had a negative effect on the Foxes’ fortunes.

Leicester were 17th in the Premier League when Ranieri was sacked. Since Craig Shakespeare took over, they’ve lost just three times and are sitting merrily in the top half of the table.

Whether it was immoral to remove Ranieri less than a year after he delivered a Premier League trophy is another matter, but the club’s Thai owners will not be regretting the decision at all.

The Foxes can return to some sense of normality next season, when they will be without worldwide attention and the bright lights of Champions League football.

They could also be without one of the most important players in that wonderful 2015-16 campaign - Riyad Mahrez.

Unlike N’Golo Kante, Mahrez and Jamie Vardy both decided to remain at the King Power Stadium, despite attracting interest from clubs more accustomed to success.

Neither player will admit to wishing they had jumped ship last summer, especially considering they Leicester’s impressive performance in the Champions League, but the situation is different now.

There’s no European football to look forward to, and the Foxes are likely to be in for another mid-table finish next season, at best.

What Mahrez expects from Leicester

While Mahrez hasn’t been at his best this season, there are still clubs who remember what he did last campaign and are ready to make a move.

And the Algerian is hoping for a favour from Leicester as he seeks a move from the club.

The Telegraph are reporting that Mahrez expects the Foxes to honour an agreement they reached last summer that would allow him to leave at the end of this season.

After Leicester’s remarkable triumph, Ranieri asked Mahrez to stay for one more season. He did just that, despite rumours linking him with Barcelona, and so he now expects the club not to stand in his way.

Fierce competition to sign Mahrez

Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are interested but the 26-year-old is open to staying in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both looked at Mahrez, who is valued at more than £30 million. The Telegraph add that Chelsea could make a move if they sell Willian.

