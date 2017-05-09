Jamie Carragher knows all about the task of being at the heart of Liverpool's defence.

The Anfield legend spent the entirety of his 17-year career as a Red, making over 700 appearances for the club and earning international recognition with England.

But it's fair to say that Liverpool haven't looked the same at the back ever since the 39-year-old retired back in 2013.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren now man the centre of the Reds defence, while Ragnar Klavan is Jurgen Klopp's alternative option.

However, it's fair to say that Liverpool's defensive struggles this campaign would have been somewhat allayed had they possessed someone with the class and quality of Carragher.

And Klopp knows too well that he will have to reinforce his defence during the summer, which was the substantial factor in the premature end to the Reds' title challenge.

Matip has looked promising since his arrival last summer, but Klopp is ready to spend big this time around by attempting to lure Manchester United academy graduate Michael Keane to leave Burnley for Anfield, instead of rejoining the club he supported as a child.

Klopp wants United target

It's understood Klopp is willing to part with £25 million to land Manchester United's Burnley target who has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the club and is awaiting to see if they qualify for the Champions League before committing to the move.

The England international, who has made 39 appearances so far for the Clarets this campaign, would likely be welcomed to Anfield with open arms - given the club's recent defensive struggles.

Liverpool have conceded more goals (42) than any other top-five team in the Premier League this season, and Keane, who has seen his value rocket, would help to tighten up Klopp's leaky defence.

However, Carragher is less convinced that Keane is the right man for the job, despite being an admirer of the 24-year-old who joined Burnley from United for just £2 million back in January 2015.

“I like him, I think he’s had a really good season,” Carragher told Sky Sports, per the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s a big jump to go from Burnley to Liverpool and a completely different way of playing.

“Jurgen Klopp was talking about centre-backs at top clubs a couple of weeks ago. The questions asked of you are completely different.

Carragher unconvinced of Keane deal

“If you are going to buy Michael Keane, it’s going to be £25m. He’s a young English player. Is he better than Lovren and Matip? He’s maybe the same level.

“If you’re spending £25m on a centre-back he has to go straight in your team and make a massive difference. I don’t think he is quite at that level to come in and make a massive difference."

Klopp has already made it clear he will carefully consider his signings, rather than going out and buying in numbers to bolster a squad that is set to return to European football next campaign.

But the German clearly believes that Keane can make the successful transition to a top team that will be expected to compete for honours next season, while Carragher added: “I always think it’s a big jump to go from a team at the bottom to a team at the top.”

