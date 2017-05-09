Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin wasted no time making their megafight official, letting boxing fans know they're ready to give them the match they're craving.

Canelo easily handled Julio Chavez Jr. in what was almost unanimously pegged as a disappointing pay-per-view fight. All signs pointed to the bout being nothing more than a stepping stone before Alvarez pivoted to a dream fight against Golovkin.

Now, the two boxing stars will collide on September 16, with a likely venue of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That's just over four months from now, but the fight will be the talk of the boxing world until the final bell rings. One boxing legend decided to share his thoughts on the match.

Article continues below

Bernard Hopkins, one of boxing's most decorated champions and greatest middleweight fighters, made a bold prediction about the fight. He thinks Alvarez will defeat the 37-0 (33 KO) Golovkin when they meet in September.

Golovkin is closing in on one of Hopkins' greatest accomplishments: successfully defending the middleweight title 20 times. GGG is up to 18 defenses now, threatening to dethrone Hopkins. Bernard is also a minority owner in Golden Boy Promotions, the team that represents Canelo.

Article continues below

"Now we've got something to talk about, which is going to be, to me, personal because we know who holds the middleweight record. We know who has an investment in not having that record broken any time soon.

"And I've just been so fortunate to be a part of the guy that's going to make that not happen, his promoter," Hopkins said of the looming battle between Alvarez and Golovkin.

Hopkins' opinion, self-admittedly, is a bit biased. Bernard shed some light on why he thinks GGG may be off the top of his game in April, noting Daniel Jacobs may have laid out the strategy to end Golovkin's reign.

"Jacobs fought such a patient, technical and poised fight, even after the knockdown, he set up a blueprint for the next man - Canelo, to come along and study that after he takes care of his business on Cinco de Mayo, May 6th - and come along and realize that Triple G isn't getting better.

"He is getting comfortable. You get comfortable mentally first and then you get comfortable physically and then you fall off. Most long reigning champions do," Hopkins told Boxing Scene.

Hopkins has Canelo right now, but obviously he's going to put his money on the guy he represents. It should be a great fight, and surely more boxing greats will give their two cents on the outcome of one of the biggest bouts in years.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms