WWE

Sasha Banks.

Huge botched spot from RAW you may have missed

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW certainly wasn't impressive. Some might say it was very lackluster and dull and you wouldn't have missed anything if you didn't manage to watch it.

The lack of stakes and storyline development has hindered a lot of superstars progression on the show in recent weeks, with only Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman really taking strides while the rest of the card fails to live up to it's expected quality.

Now the slip ups and decrease seem to be transitioning more into the matches, especially if you take a look at one certain botch that took place during a match on RAW this week.

During the match between Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox, The Boss jumped off the middle rope onto Fox below with a double knee move onto her shoulders, pushing her to the floor for the pin.

While Banks was hooking her opponent's leg for the pin and the win, one of Alicia's shoulders was not touching the floor while the three-count was being made, meaning technically she never should have lost.

See for yourself in the video below that Fox manages to get her left shoulder up and off the mat before the referee finishes his three-count. Skip to 1:39 in the video.

You could make the argument that this spot was done because it was part of a storyline between Banks and Fox. If so, why did Alicia not protest then afterward about the outcome of the match and instead just laid there in the middle of the ring?

Corey Graves did point out the raised shoulder on commentary and we got multiple angles of it on the replay, so maybe it is part of a bigger storyline. We'll have to wait and see until next week if Alicia ends up getting a re-match against Banks because of this, or if it actually was a botched move.

Strange enough, this was the same referee which failed to spot that Samoa Joe's shoulder was up but still made the three-count during his match with Seth Rollins at Payback two weeks ago, so maybe the official needs to get himself a pair of glasses!

What do you make of this botch on RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Sasha Banks

