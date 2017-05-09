Most WWE fans know lately that John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL, has been accused of bullying former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo, as well as former WWE announcer Justin Roberts.

Although Ranallo has personally stated that his departure from the WWE has nothing to do with JBL, fans still have heat towards the SmackDown Live commentator for the things he sometimes says on commentary and he has been known to have bullied other superstars in the past.

Now as recently as last night airing of Bring it to the Table on the WWE Network, the former WWE champion has found another way to hit a new low.

On this week's episode of Bring it to the Table, two things occurred which may have sunken JBL to new lows. First of all, JBL alongside Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg made light of the JBL-Mauro controversy during the opening of the show.

According to Wrestling Inc: "Rosenberg noted that there has been controversy over his comments about Roman Reigns, while Graves said that there has been controversy over his own comments regarding Shane McMahon. The camera then cut to JBL, who had a humorous guilty expression on his face, who simply introduced himself before saying that he 'won $24 last week playing golf.'"

Not only that but right before the show went for a break, JBL said, as you can see in the video below: "I'd rather be captured by ISIS than have to have dinner with Sami Zayn."

That is quite the disgusting comment and it's strange that the WWE allowed it to go on air. Even Graves in the background is almost in disbelief that he made the comment. He's once again making an unneeded comment to target a specific superstar.

It was only a couple of weeks ago as well that JBL went on a rant about Ranallo on Bring it to the Table. This is reportedly - along with the bullying - the reason why Ranallo left the WWE, although this is yet to be confirmed.

JBL probably won't be punished by the WWE for making this unnecessary comment. What's more surprising that it was allowed to go on air in the first place.

What do you think of JBL's comments on Bring it to the Table? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

