Bastian Schweinsteiger explains what is frustrating him about playing for Chicago Fire

They say that players move to the United States when they can offer no more in Europe, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The German’s best years may be beyond him but, at the age of 32, he’s certainly not on his last legs.

When it became clear earlier this season that Schweinsteiger didn’t have a future under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, a number of top European clubs would have almost certainly made a move if not for the fact that the midfielder had already insisted United would be the last club he played for on the continent.

"MUFC will be my last club in Europe,” he tweeted last August.

"I respect other clubs. But Manchester United was the only one which could make me leave Bayern Munich.”

Europe’s loss is Major League Soccer’s gain, with Chicago Fire signing the former World Cup winner in March.

Schweinsteiger wasted no time in making an impact, scoring on his debut against Montreal Impact.

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

The difference in quality is "huge"

Schweinsteiger has been a serial trophy winner throughout his career but Chicago Fire are no Bayern - the MLS outfit finished as the Eastern Conference’s bottom club in 2015 and 2016.

And the midfielder has voiced his frustration over the quality of football in the United States, admitting the difference in class compared to what he was used to at Bayern and the Germany national team is “huge”.

Chicago Fire are winless in three and Schweinsteiger admits he finds it frustrating when the game plan isn’t followed or a teammate loses possession.

Schweinsteiger explains why he's frustrated

"One player's influence in football is not as big as in other sports, it's 11 players vs. 11 players,” Schweinsteiger told Suddeutsche Zeitung, per Goal.

“And we didn't play all that bad until now and were pretty much on [the same] level in our losses to Toronto and New York Red Bulls. But we still have a lot of work to do.

"We all know that this league is just not like the Premier League or the Bundesliga and, of course, it can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed [in the team meeting] are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball or just does not have an eye for the teammate.

"I don't blame anyone for it, that's my problem – I need to adapt to the league and cope with those situations.

"If you compare it to Bayern Munich or the national team, the difference is huge, but I knew what I let myself in for."

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

Should Schweinsteiger have stayed in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
MLS Eastern Conference
Chicago Fire
MLS
Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
Germany Football

