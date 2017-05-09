Marcus Rashford is big business these days following a whirlwind 15 months.

The Manchester United striker wasn’t even a household name in his own home at the start of February 2016; now he’s widely regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards on the planet.

Jamie Carragher even called Rashford “the best young player in the country” during his debate about United with Gary Neville on Monday Night Football. High praise, yes, but arguably deserved.

Article continues below

Rashford doesn’t turn 20 until October but has already made 67 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 19 goals in the process.

The reason so many United fans weren’t devastated when it was revealed last month that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury was because it allowed Rashford another run in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Article continues below

And the England international, who has represented his country eight times, scored a vital away goal in United’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final first leg last Thursday to further enhance his burgeoning reputation.

Rashford is a man in demand

Little wonder, then, that big-name sponsors are trying their best to get Rashford to advertise their products.

As well as being an extremely exciting young Premier League star, the teenager also comes across as a nice guy. Humble and down to earth.

Rashford involved in new Xbox ad with Willian

Xbox have already snapped up Rashford’s services and the striker features in a new advert alongside Chelsea’s Willian.

Rashford, as part of his role in advertising Xbox, posted a photo of himself playing on FIFA 17 alongside the comment: “I’m taking names. And @willianborges88 is first on my list. #XboxLive #ad.”

William posted something similar on his Instagram page…

Lingard left a brutal comment on Rashford's post

However, Rashford’s post caught the eye of his teammate and close friend Jesse Lingard, who couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig.

“You dont even play xbox 😕😂“ Lingard revealed, much to the surprise and amusement of the rest of Rashford’s Instagram followers.

Rashford's followers couldn't believe it...



Lingard’s comment also amused Timothy Fosu-Mensah…

However, we doubt the people at Xbox and FIFA will be overly impressed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms