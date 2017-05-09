Stone Cold Steve Austin's opinion about current WWE events remains one of the most fascinating things to hear about.

On the flip side, Roman Reigns is one of the most controversial WWE superstars in the business right now, and the heat he gets from fans has only grown while fans grow tired of watching him patrol his yard.

The WWE is clearly all-in on making Reigns as over as possible, though fan resistance has certainly slowed the results down. The process remains the same, though, and Austin offered up his thoughts on The Big Dog.

Austin joined LIllian Garcia's Making Their Way to the Ring podcast and had plenty to say about Reigns' run to the top of the WWE. All quotes transcribed via Wrestling Inc.

"I think Roman Reigns is going to be a big star — he's a star right now, but he's going to be a big star if he just keeps going down the road that he's going and he's going to figure it all out he's not necessarily just a natural to the business, but he's very very good and he's only going to get better," Austin said.

It's interesting that Austin notes he's definitely a star, but not what you would call a "big" star at this point. It's fair to believe he isn't on par with some of the legends that came before him, even if he's been booked like a hall of famer.

Stone Cold notes that part of the problem falls on the writing team, who may be giving Reigns less-than inspired content to work with. Austin also wisely mentions that Roman being shoved "down peoples throats" is another issue.

"Some of the story lines haven't been so good and you know when you gotta shove someone down peoples throats, they gotta get a gut full of it sometimes and they got a gut full of it because you know maybe some of the lines that they had written for him weren't the greatest ones," Stone Cold said.

"'I'm not a bad guy, I'm not a good guy, I'm the guy', kinda corny, but if you watch and you did Payback when the main event with him and Braun Strowman those guys crushed it and Roman Reigns getting beat 1, 2, 3 and then the steel chairs into his chest, he's spitting up blood, well people watching the business these days they're watching what the guys are doing," Austin said.

It was surprising to see Roman lose to Braun at Payback, but the WWE is trying to build programs around Reigns, Braun and reigning WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. Strowman going over should help make for an interesting Brock chase.

Austin has Reigns pegged as a star, but his lack of being a natural, some weak writing and being pushed incredibly hard all seem to be things he think take away from Roman being a "big" star.

