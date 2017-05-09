Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match in the WWE came back at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 against The Rock.

After being defeated by The People's Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals, The Texas Rattlesnake transitioned into a more non-wrestling role as he had to retire from in-ring action due to injuries from his SummerSlam match with Owen Hart in August 1997 that still plagued him.

Since then, Stone Cold has only really made sporadic appearances in the WWE, but many fans wish he would return to the company on a full-time basis, much like other retired superstars in the past and today have done such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, and Daniel Bryan.

However, speaking on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring, the WWE Hall of Famer has said he doesn't want to return to the WWE on a full-time basis because he simply doesn't like being on the road anymore for the vast majority of the year.

Stone Cold said, according to PWInsider: “I don’t like to travel anymore Lilian. It’s like when I was still in the WWE and my days before that because I give or take have been in the business thirteen or fourteen years until my neck crapped out and I got out of the business.

"I loved being on the road back in the day you know you’re a road warrior, you're addicted to the road, then all of a sudden you’re out there and you’ve been on the road for ten, fourteen whatever more days and you’re thinking God dang man I really want to go home, and then you get home and you’re there for about a day and a half your like man I’m ready to get back on the road, so I mean it's in your blood.

"But once you get out of the business—and it took me three years to get over getting out of the business, and I won’t tell that story because I told that story so many times, but my point is, you know when you’re in the business of being on the road with the WWE you’re a road warrior and that’s what you do, that’s your life, and you love it, and I'm very passionate about the business, it’s what I wanted to do with my life, it’s the only thing I wanted to do.

"I didn’t want to come out here and get into acting, I did it because I had to get out of the business of pro-wrestling but my point is when you turn back into what I call civilian mode, you know, you kind of lose all that interest in traveling.”

It's a shame Stone Cold doesn't want to be involved on a full-time basis in the WWE in a similar role to Daniel Bryan or Kurt Angle, but many fans will be hoping that The Texas Rattlesnake changes his mind one day.

