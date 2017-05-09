Nate Diaz is not interested in going for the UFC’s interim lightweight title and that has to sting if you are a fan of the promotion. He was reportedly offered a spot in a championship bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 213, but declined the opportunity to get in the ring.

He later told ESPN that it was because he did not want to challenge for a “fake” fight when referencing the interim title. Most fighters would be leaping at the chance to face the number two fighter in the entire division, but Nate is not most fighters.

Diaz said: “If you’re trying to pull me out of a normal life right now, I’m not doing it for a fake title at 155 pounds. I told them I’d take the fight at 165 pounds, no belt. I’m not interested in losing a bunch of weight for no reason.

Article continues below

“We never talked after that. It’s not really a problem for me, though. You’re trying to call me out of my life. I didn’t call you begging for a fight. I’m fine with taking a fight, but I’m telling you what it’s going to take.

“He’s making stuff up because that’s what he needs to do. He’s trying to get me to argue with him, but there’s no argument necessary. It’s cool. If I’m not worth s---, why am I all over the news with people trying to figure out what’s what, when I’m not fighting?”

Article continues below

There is a lot of information to digest in those statements. Nate is correct when he says that the interim belt might not be any use to him, at least right now. Having that title in his possession would put him at the front of the line when McGregor returns from fighting Floyd Mayweather.

If the true aim of all of this is to cash in at some point, then it would make sense to take down Ferguson for positioning purposes. Apparently, that isn’t very important to him and he would rather have some time to lead a normal life.

Diaz has been out of the spotlight for the better part of a year now and the Stockton native feels absolutely fine with that decision. He already beat Conor McGregor once and lost on a narrow decision the second time, now he is trying to plan his next move.

Whatever that move is, it probably won’t involve any interim titles from the sounds of things.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms