The 2008 Boston Celtics held a fascinating reunion on Kevin Garnett's Area 21, reminiscing on old times and discussing all things hoops for close to 30 minutes.

Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Glen Davis, Kendrick Perkins and even Doc Rivers via satellite enjoyed some quality time together. Ray Allen wasn't invited to the gathering, but even with the group at odds with Allen, they're still one of the NBA's greatest Big Threes.

Superteams are a fad now, with every team trying to gather stars with serviceable budget role players around them. The group decided to talk about new superteams that could dethrone the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce opens the floor for his fellow champions, asking what superteam they could see dethroning the Cavaliers and Warriors.

"What three stars right now, could you put together that could challenge one of these teams? What four guys, give me any four guys in the league that could challenge... if you put these four guys on a team... let's just say three [players]," Pierce asks his peers.

Perkins goes out on a limb first, picking a revamped New Orleans Pelicans team that adds John Wall to DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis this offseason. Wall isn't a free agent, of course, so it's unclear how this superteam ever comes to be. The Pelicans don't have any assets left to trade after landing Cousins.

Rondo shoots it down immediately with one word, "nah." That's probably true, though. The Pelicans would have star power, but they're also coming off of a 38-48 season. Cousins has never seen the playoffs, while Davis was swept in the first round in his lone postseason run.

Would that team suddenly contend against the likes of the Cavaliers or Warriors? Probably not. Pierce then floats the idea of the Celtics adding both Paul George and Jimmy Butler this summer, two wings the team has been linked to over the past year or so.

That's a team that could make waves, and while it's ultimately pretty unlikely Boston lands both of the Eastern Conference's treasured-but-possibly-available All-Star wings, there's no question that team could pose serious problems for Cleveland and Boston.

Who knows how exactly Boston would pull it off, but if they manage to hold onto Isaiah Thomas at minimum - and possible Al Horford - this team would absolutely dominate the NBA. The versatility on the wings would be unmatched, and Brad Stevens would have endless tools at his disposal.

It's fun to dream, which is what Pierce and the fellas did, but the likelihood of Boston pulling off something that crazy seems slim to none. If they did, though, watch out NBA.